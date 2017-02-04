Kaduna relaxes Zangon-Kataf curfew

Related News

The 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna has been relaxed.

The state government imposed the curfew in Jema’a Zangon-Kataf and Kaura LGAs in December, 2016.

President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed the curfew after a meeting with Governor Nasiru El-Rufai.

The curfew was put in place to prevent violent attacks like the one that occurred in Goska.

It was announced a day after demonstrators in Kafanchan attacked the governor’s convoy.

A statement on Saturday, signed by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, said the curfew is now in effect only between 6p.m. and 6a.m. every day.

He said the Kaduna State Security Council took the decision to relax the curfew following a review of the situation in Zangon-Kataf local government area.

“The Council, in taking the decision, said it is imperative that everyone in the area discharges their duty to uphold peace, and firmly resist those who might wish to sabotage the gains being made in restoring normalcy,” he said.

The federal government says 204 people have been killed in the area since the latest wave of violence between Fulani herdsmen and indigenous people of the area began last year. Some groups say the death toll is far higher.