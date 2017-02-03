Kano govt commissions newly renovated theatre in Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital

Related News

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has commissioned the newly renovated maternity theatre of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

According to a statement by spokesman of the governor, Abdulaziz Mahmud, no major renovation had been done on the theatre which was constructed over 93 years ago, until the government of Mr. Ganduje awarded contracts for its upgrade.

The project was in collaboration with the Dangote Foundation and MNCH2, an international non-governmental organization.

The newly renovated theatre has a capacity of over 90 deliveries per day and is said to be the biggest in the country. It was reequipped with new beds, delivery equipment, medications, new toilets, tap water and other amenities.

The governor also on Friday inspected a N7 billion diagnostic centre being constructed by chairman of the Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote.

The theatre, which will be the first of its kind in northern Nigeria, will be provided with modern technology equipment.

Mr. Dangote is also building a new blood bank, renovating road networks within the hospital. He had also renovated wards and other places within the hospital in partnership with the state government.