Five arrested for planning attack on Southern Kaduna – Police

Related News

The Police in Kaduna State have arrested five suspects for allegedly planning to attack one of the remote areas of Southern Kaduna.

The Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abbey, made the disclosure while presenting the suspects to journalists on Friday in Kaduna.

Mr. Abbeh said the suspects were arrested on Thursday evening at Samaru Kataf in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly planning to attack one of the remote settlements in the area.

“We recovered the following items from the suspects: one Golf car; two Ak-47 rifles; one locally made pistol; three live cartridges; five cell phones; assorted charms; a touch light and the sum of N86,000.

“There has been series of arrest of criminals who are being prosecuted.

“Priority is being paid to the crisis in Southern Kaduna. The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a robust deployment of Mobile Police Force personnel and other units to the area.

The exercise is code-named “Operation Harmony.”

This operation is now yielding positive results,” the commissioner said.

He called on members of the public to continue to support the command in its efforts to rid the state of criminal activities.

(NAN)