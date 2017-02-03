Kano govt to sponsor wedding of 1500 widows

Related News

The Kano State government has announced plans to sponsor the wedding of 1,500 widows in the state.

The plans which were confirmed by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will see the state government spend millions of naira on wedding packages for the widow brides.

Mr. Ganduje disclosed this while distributing empowerment tools worth over N130 million to 1560 women and youth at Government House, Kano.

Governor Ganduje said the empowerment initiative was to make the youth and women self reliant under the current economic recession in the country.

He said the government had also procured over 520 farm implements and distributed them to young farmers, with N5000 each of the beneficiaries to help them kick start irrigation farming.

The governor warned beneficiaries of the empowerment tools that include popcorn making machines, sewing machines and barbing tools not to sell them off.

He said a giant vocational centre that would train over 24 different skills would soon be completed in the state.