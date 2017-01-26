College faults media reports on Southern Kaduna killings

Related News

The Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, has faulted media reports alleging that five students of the college were ambushed and killed by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna.

The college made the rebuttal in a statement signed by its Acting Registrar, Samuel Tukurah, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kaduna on Thursday.

It said that the media reports were “totally false and unfounded.”

“The College does not run any Department of Mass Communication and all her students of the Gidan-Waya campus are presently on break”, it said.

The college expressed regret that the story was peddled by “even reputable media outfits like Vanguard” without making any efforts to authenticate it.

It urged the general public to disregard the report, saying that it was an attempt by unscrupulous people to compound the security challenges in the area.

(NAN)