16 killed in two road accidents – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has confirmed the deaths of 16 persons in two road accidents in Mani and Kankia Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Abdu Bagadawa, its Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Katsina that the accidents occurred at night, on Wednesday.

According to him, the first occurred on Mani-Katsina road and killed nine passengers, while nine others were injured.

“The other accident occurred on Kano-Katsina road at Fanga village in Kankia, killing seven passengers and leaving 13 others with various degrees of injuries,” he said.

He said that the corpses and injured persons had been taken to the General Hospitals in Mani and Kankia.

(NAN)