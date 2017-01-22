My aides stole my wife’s money, Ex-Governor Sule Lamido confirms

Related News

Some domestic aides of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, have been arrested for stealing his wife’s money.

Mr. Lamido confirmed the theft in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

Four domestic staff and a driver to the Jigawa politician are said to be in police custody due to the alleged theft.

“I understand that some house help entered my wife’s room and took away some money, I was told of it by my wife on Friday,” Mr. Lamido told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Lamido said the first theft occurred about 2 months ago before his wife set a trap for the suspects.

The Peoples Democratic Party politician did not disclose how much was stolen amidst reports that it was millions of Naira.

The police are yet to release a statement on the arrest with a spokesperson saying a statement would be released on Monday.