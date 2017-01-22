My aides stole my wife’s money, Ex-Governor Sule Lamido confirms

Former Governor Sule Lamido, Jigawa State Governor
Former Governor Sule Lamido, Jigawa State Governor

Some domestic aides of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, have been arrested for stealing his wife’s money.

Mr. Lamido confirmed the theft in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

Four domestic staff and a driver to the Jigawa politician are said to be in police custody due to the alleged theft.

“I understand that some house help entered my wife’s room and took away some money, I was told of it by my wife on Friday,” Mr. Lamido told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Lamido said the first theft occurred about 2 months ago before his wife set a trap for the suspects.

The Peoples Democratic Party politician did not disclose how much was stolen amidst reports that it was millions of Naira.

The police are yet to release a statement on the arrest with a spokesperson saying a statement would be released on Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • amazing2012

    stole or took part of their money ?