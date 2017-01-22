Like in Plateau, only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna violence – Governor Lalong

Related News

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged community and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to get together to bring an end to the recurrent crisis in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Over 200 people have been killed in recent violence in the area and properties worth millions destroyed.

The state government has had to impose curfew, sometimes up to 24 hours daily to stem the violence in Southern Kaduna.

The Federal Government has also announced it would establish military formations in the area as part of efforts to curtail the disturbances.

In a condolence letter dated January 17, Mr. Lalong said the crisis brought sad memories of the violence that wrecked his own state for close to a decade before the people got together to end the cycle of bloodletting.

According to a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the spokesman for Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Lalong, in the letter addressed to his Kaduna State counterpart, described the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna as sad, most unfortunate and disturbing.

Mr. Lalong urged the authorities to fish out “conflict entrepreneurs” for prosecution as a panacea for sustainable peace in the state.

He also called for “robust partnership” between their two states in the search for a permanent solution to the crisis.

“I am confident our partnership, giving our common resolve to ensure peaceful coexistence and a secure environment for all our citizens within our borders, will be attained sooner than later,” Mr. Lalong stated.

“The assurances of Mr. President and his marching orders to all security apparatus, together with the collective commitment of our communities to work assiduously in identifying and isolating conflict merchants for prosecution, will yield the fruits of sustainable peace in our States,” he said.

“Kaduna has in the past come out of crises to become the cosmopolitan hub of peaceful coexistence, through the commitment and declaration of all stakeholders for peace”.

He expressed surprise that the resolve has been weakened by the eruption of violence in the Southern part of the State.

The governor reiterated the need for “all leaders of communities, religious and socio-cultural groups, and indeed all stakeholders in the state to join hands and bring to an end the dastardly acts of violence”.

He said the leaders must “take a stand to become part of the solution and must avail their goodwill, experience, and wisdom as vehicles for the speedy resolution of the conflicts.

“Violent crisis everywhere in the world returns to the table of dialogue to be resolved, and the people of Southern Kaduna must therefore tour this part of humanity in resolving their disputes.

“Your Excellency, be rest assured that the Government of Plateau State share with you the pain of this unfortunate incidence, and know that our doors remain open for collaboration with you, to mitigate the effects of this crisis while succouring the internally displaced”, Mr. Lalong said.