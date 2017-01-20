Herdsmen deny responsibility for Southern Kaduna killings

Related News

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has denied claims that its members were responsible for the attacks in Southern Kaduna that claimed many lives.

Over 200 people have been confirmed killed in ethno-communal violence in various parts of Southern Kaduna.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Kaduna, the Assistant National Secretary General of the group, Ibrahim Abdullahi, denied a newspaper story that the state chairman of MACBAN claimed that members of the group had carried out attacks in Godogodo last September.

“We wish to condemn a concocted story by one Luka Binniyat, the Kaduna Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers in 2016 during Godogodo attacks that our Chairman said Fulani claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“Our Chairman did not talk with him and we challenge him to provide evidence or retract that fake statement attributed to our chairman and apologise to our great association or may face a legal action,” he said.

The scribe urged those behind the “provocative article in the interest of peace to desist from using our good name to create mischief in the society.”

“We do hereby call on the security agencies to investigate this faceless undesirable elements that are behind this write-up in order to bring them to book,” he said.

Mr. Abdullahi also called on herdsmen nationwide and in particular those affected by the crisis in Southern Kaduna to disregard the article and remain law abiding.

He also called for support of the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government and the security agencies in the efforts to return peace and normalcy to the area.