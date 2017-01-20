Kano on security lockdown after civil disturbances

Police armed for protest

Joint patrol teams of the military, police and state security service have been deployed to strategic streets in Kano following Wednesday’s clashes between motor park touts and officers of the state traffic control agency, KAROTA.

Roads adjacent to the Government House have been blocked by the security personnel, forcing motorists to divert to Abacha House Gidado road.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Magaji Majiya, said the development was a show of force to weed out criminals from the state.

“We are simply on a show of force to chase out criminals elements from their hiding abodes so that we can keep Kano safe,” Mr. Majiya explained.

All the strategic spots in the state capital have been taken over by the armed security operatives.

  • Watch man

    Before you know it they will turn it into a religious fight as in time past.