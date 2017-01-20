Politicians, elite using Southern Kaduna crisis to make money – Balarabe Musa

Related News

The first executive Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has accused politicians and the elite of exploiting the Southern Kaduna killings to make money and advance their political interests, while the victims wallow in trauma.

Speaking with journalists at his residence on Thursday in Kaduna, Mr. Musa warned against inciting Southern Kaduna people against others in the state.

He said the calls by politicians on the people of the area to self defence would aggravate the crisis.

“The Southern Kaduna people must resist incitements from some people in the Southern part of Nigeria who are misadvising them to carry arms against each other”, Mr. Musa said.

“Accusing the Hausa/Fulani of being behind the attacks in the area is very dangerous. When you are accusing Hausa/Fulani and their religion, it will end up being destructive. Let’s come together as one and deal with those criminals,” he said.

He called on the entire people of Kaduna State, irrespective of their religion and ethnicity, to get together as brothers and sisters to end the killings, which he said started since 1986.

Mr. Musa advised Governor Nasir El-Rufai to revive companies in southern part of the state which according to him, “will address the high poverty and backwardness of the zone.

“The Southern Kaduna elites collaborated with their Northern Kaduna elites to destroy the industries built in the zone like Kachia Ginger factories.

“Southern Kaduna elites are the problem of the area. They prefer money and appointments rather than to govern the state”.

Mr. Musa said he did not share the view that President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr. El-Rufai were behind the killings, stressing that he was also a victim of cattle rustlers in the northern part of the state.

“Those elites calling for self defence in Southern Kaduna are making the situation worse and self destructive.”