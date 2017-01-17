BREAKING: 24 hour curfew restored in Zangon-Kataf

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has restored the 24-hour curfew in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

A government announcement said the 24-hour curfew is with immediate effect, from tonight, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, until further notice.

The restoration of the curfew follows renewed security threats in Samaru-Kataf where the market was attacked by hoodlums.

Security forces have taken steps to restore calm and vigorously enforce the curfew.

Government urges that all citizens should cooperate with the security forces as they restore peace and order.