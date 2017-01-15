Kaduna State University gets new Vice Chancellor

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Muhammad Tanko as new Vice Chancellor of the Kaduna State University, KASU.

Information on the approval is in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr. Aruwan stated that the approval followed recommendations by the Governing Council of the university.

He noted that the professor was former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of KASU and holds a PhD in Accounting and Finance.

The new vice chancellor has teaching experience at undergraduate and graduate levels, with significant quality supervision and valuable inter-disciplinary collaboration, the special assistant added.

He stated that Mr. Tanko also had strong track record of research as evidenced by the quality of his papers in peer-reviewed journals.

“Aside from his core area of Finance, Audit and Taxation, he had researched on the deployment of tools to enhance education by distance learning.

A foundation staff of KASU, Mr. Tanko demonstrated academic leadership and provided community service.

Born in Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government Area in 1969, Mr. Tanko served as Head of Department, Dean of the School of Management Science and Deputy Vice Chancellor.

The new vice chancellor obtained his first degree from Bayero University, Kano, where he graduated with a B.Sc. Accounting (2.1) in 1991, then earned an M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance in 1997, an MBA in 2000 and a PhD in Accounting and Finance in 2005 from

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He joined the services of KASU in 2005 and rose from Head of Department to Dean before he was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Board of Internal Revenue in 2012.

(NAN)