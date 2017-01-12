APC Women Leader accuses party official of corruption

Related News

The All Progressives Congress North-west zonal women leader, Aisha Kaita, has called for investigation of the zonal vice chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir, for allegedly misusing party funds totaling N21 million and violating the party’s constitution.

She also asked for the immediate resignation of Mr. Abdulkadir from the top party position.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, Mrs. Kaita accused Mr. Abdulkadir of insincerity in resolving the crisis in the Kano and Kaduna state branches of the party.

She said Mr. Abdulkadir was sabotaging the party in clandestine promotion of alleged presidential ambition of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, ahead of 2019.

Mrs. Kaita urged the APC to thoroughly investigate the issues she had raised to salvage the party from imminent crisis. She vowed to tender evidence against Mr. Abdulkadir before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or an investigative panel of the party if called upon to do so.

The women leader absolved Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of any role in her campaign against the zonal vice chairman.

“After carefully reading and digesting the zonal Vice Chairman’s vain attempt to rebut the above stated issues raised in my firs press conference, I once again feel indulged to call for this conference in order to set the records straight and redirect this whole matter to be focused on the allegations against the person of the zonal Vice chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, which are not based on hearsay but facts”, she stated.

“The issues I raised against him are not a controversy between myself and the zonal Vice chairman, these are issues that are fundamental to the growth of internal democracy of our party as they border on total disregard for the provisions of the constitution of our party and misappropriation of the finances of the zonal office.”

Apart from the money she accused Mr. Abdulkadir of misusing, Mrs. Kaita also accused him of converting to personal use two of three vehicles donated to the zone by the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

“Based on all the issues I raised, I am calling on our zonal Vice chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, to immediately resign for an acting chairman to run the affairs of the party in the zone” Mrs. Kaita declared.

Mr. Abdulkadir was not immediately available to comment on the development.