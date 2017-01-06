52 Nigerians convicted of car racing – Police

Related News

A total of 52 young people arrested for taking part in a car race have been convicted of the crime, the police said.

The Kano State Police Command said they were arrested during the New Year celebrations.

“All the suspects were charged to court where they pleaded guilty, tried and summarily convicted to six months imprisonment or a fine of N10,000.00 each by the presiding judge,” he said.

The spokesperson of the Police Command, Musa Majiya, said in Kano on Friday that residents had been warned to desist from the act.

He said the youth on January 1, a few minutes after midnight converged to commence the car race along Zoo road, Kano

But on seeing the deployed police officers along the road, they started pelting them with stones, the spokesperson said.

Mr. Magaji said two of the cars to be used for the race were also confiscated and taken to the police station.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Rabiu Yusuf re-iterates its stance to spare nobody among those who violate the law in the state,” he said.