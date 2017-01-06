Sokoto Hisbah records 157 cases of ‘illegal’ pregnancies

Related News

The Sokoto Hisbah Commission said on Thursday that it recorded 157 cases of “illegal” pregnancies involving under age and those who were 18 years old and above in 2016.

Commandant of the Commission, Adamu Kasarawa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto.

Mr. Kasarawa said the underage victims were handed over to the National Agency For the Prohibition of Trafficking in Human and other Related Offences (NAPTIP) and the rest to the police.

He said the Commission also received 18 cases of rape and child abuse in the period under review.

Mr. Kasarawa mentioned that the commission seized alcohol worth N4.2 million and arrested six suspects in the same year.

He revealed that the commission intercepted 381 victims of human trafficking, some of whom were into prostitution, and had handed them over to relevant agencies.

According to him, 23 cases of sexual harassment, illegal camping, brutal attack and consumption of illicit drugs involving security agents were also recorded in 2016.

He said his men had raided and destroyed places used for prostitution across the state.

Mr. Kasarawa said the Commission had also resolved 2,760 marital conflict and took 11 unresolved ones to court.

He said it also treated 87 cases of witchcraft and soothsayers.

The commandant, however, lamented that despite their contribution in keeping the state safe, they were deprived of fund by the state government as a result of economic recession.

He said the last time they received imprest from the government was in 2015, adding that they contributed money to finance their operations now. (NAN)