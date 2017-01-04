Kebbi awards N1.25 billion contract for rehabilitation of Yauri, Zuru roads

Related News

The Kebbi State government has awarded N1.25 billion contract for the rehabilitation of Malando-Ngaski-Warrah road and Dabai -Zuru road in Zuru and Ngaski local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Atiku Bunu, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi at the signing of the contract agreement with Habib Engineering Nigeria Limited.

“The Malando-Ngaski-Warrah road is 66 kilometers and awarded at a cost of N999 million while Dabai junction to Zuru town which is 10 kilometers is awarded at the cost of N266 million.

“The project is expected to be completed within six to 12 months respectively,” he said.

Mr. Bunu said the road project was an indication of the commitment of the incumbent administration to uplift the well being of the people of the state.

“When the project is completed, it will ease transportation problems facing communities in Zuru and Yauri emirates,” he said, and urged the company to adhere to the contractual agreement.

In his remarks, Ammar Nour, the Managing Director of the company, assured that the projects would be executed on schedule and thanked the government for patronising the company.

(NAN)