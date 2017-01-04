Kaduna relaxes curfew in two local governments

Related News

The Kaduna State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Zangon-Kataf local government areas with immediate effect.

However, the 24-hour curfew remains in effect in Kaura Local Government Area.

Scores of people have been killed in the three local governments in ethno-economic crises, mainly between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and villagers who are mostly farmers.

The latest of such killings occurred in Jema’a on Christmas day despite the 24-hour curfew there.

The curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas is now for twelve hours daily, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Medical and health personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew which was imposed in December 2016.

A statement from the state security council said improvements in the security situation in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local governments informed the decision to relax the curfew.

The government said it was keeping the situation in Kaura local government under review.

The decision to relax the curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf and its continuation in Kaura was unanimously taken after deliberation and review of security situation in the three local government areas and the entire state.

The Kaduna State Security Council is chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Its members include the Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bala; Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh; Director DSS, Mohammed Wakili; I. Isa, Garrison Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army; T. Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia; and Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.

Security agencies have also been empowered to arrest individuals and groups found violating the curfew.

The Security Council urged security operatives to ensure enforcement using best practices.