2016: Year of attainments, challenges for Kaduna, El-Rufai says

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has described 2016 as a year of attainments and challenges for the state.

In his new year message to the people of the state on Saturday in Kaduna, he said his government has confronted its difficulties with the same decisiveness it used to produce results across sectors.

The governor said amidst the successes, the state has experienced security challenges especially in parts of Southern Kaduna.

He welcomed the assistance of the Federal Government in deploying additional security asset to the area.

“We have imposed discipline on the finances of our state, increased IGR and ensured that we pass our budget well before a new calendar year. We must uphold hope and a common humanity,” he said.

“We invoke the blessings of the Almighty on all our people, that harmony will prevail in our land and that the apostles of violence and division will be shamed.

“We have high hopes for 2017; that it will be a year of peace and growth for our state, and our country, Nigeria.

“For us in Kaduna State, 2016 was a year of attainments and challenges. We made tangible progress in implementing our governance agenda. Much has been done, but much more remains to accomplish,” he added.