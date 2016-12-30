Police deploy more officers to southern Kaduna

Related News

Amid rumours on social media of fresh attacks in southern Kaduna, the state police have assured residents of protection.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, the Kaduna state commissioner of police, Agyole Abeh, called on residents to disregard rumours of imminent attacks.

“I am calling on the people to please disregard such rumours and also be mindful of what they read and share on social media,” he said.

“The Nigerian police have a robust police team sent to the region and are working to make sure that nothing of this nature happens as speculated,” he said.

Mr. Abeh also denied claim by the Kafanchan Catholic Archdiocese that the unrest has claimed 808 lives.

At a press conference Thursday, the vicar general of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Ibrahim Yakubu, said the government had failed to protect locals.

Mr. Yakubu said four local government areas had been attacked, with 808 people killed and 1,422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, and one primary school destroyed.

The police chief said the number was “framed”.

“Everybody has the freedom to say what he wants to say, but as far as I am concerned, I have never heard of such figures they are calling. It is not true and not close to what the cleric is saying.”