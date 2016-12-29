APC sets up committee to reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso loyalists

Related News

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, has set up a committee to seek peace with supporters of the immediate past governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The committee, headed by an elder of the party, Nasiru Koki, was asked to meet with the group loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and that of Mr. Kwankwaso to end the animosity between the two groups.

The governor’s loyalists, led by Mr. Abbas, have been at loggerheads with the supporters of Mr. Kwankwaso, led by Haruna Doguwa.

Speaking Wednesday while receiving the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhassan Rirum, and the 44 local government chairmen of the party at the APC secretariat in Kano, Mr. Abbas said the party’s leadership was working to ensure that the party returned to being a united family in Kano.

Mr. Abbas said the party considered it paramount to cement the crack that led to “so-called Kwankwassiyya and Gandujiyya” factions of the party in the state.

He said the Koki-led committee had been asked “to go even to the grassroots and ensure that all those having problems are brought back to the main stream”.

He said the crisis was not only between him and Mr. Doguwa, who was the state chairman of the party before the crisis, but “touches the grassroots at the wards in the various local government areas”.

The North-west zone of the party had last week declared that Mr. Abbas had been recognised “as the acting Chairman of the APC in Kano pending elections”.

The zonal leadership had stated that “after careful investigations into the reason why the former Chairman Haruna Doguwa was removed, the party is convinced that due process was followed in the removal”.