141 die in Katsina road accidents – FRSC

Three days to go in 2016, the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on Wednesday said no fewer than 141 people had so far lost their lives in road accidents in Katsina State in the year.

Abdu Bagadawa, the FRSC Sector Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Katsina.

He explained that over 116 road accidents had been recorded while 559 persons had sustained various degrees of injuries in road crashes across the state.

Mr. Bagadawa attributed the accidents to dangerous driving, speeding, over-loading, wrong overtaking, route violation and burst tyres.

“It is frightening to record a figure this high to road accidents despite our enlightenment programmes.

“The FRSC has, however, mapped out more strategies that will help to reduce road accidents in 2017,” he said.

He enumerated the strategies to include enforcement of Speed Limiting Device on commercial vehicles by February 2017.

Mr. Bagadawa urged road transport associations and other stakeholders in the sector to support the FRSC by sensitising their members to the importance of installing the Speed Limiting Device and the dangers of violating traffic rules.

The Sector Commander also explained that the FRSC had introduced night patrols to strengthen enforcement of traffic regulations.

He said the FRSC would intensify enlightenment programmes in motor parks, markets, schools, mosques and churches as part of measures to reduce road accidents on highways.

Mr. Bagadawa urged motorists to always abide by traffic rules and regulations and to desist from using worn-out tyres to reduce the high incidence of deaths due to road accidents.

(NAN)