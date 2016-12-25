El-Rufai confirms fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna despite curfew, vows to bring culprits to justice

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has confirmed the attacks on Saturday and Sunday in Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, describing them as the handiwork of forces of darkness.

The attacks in Goska occurred in spite of a 24-hour curfew the state government imposed on Jema’a and two other local governments in Kaduna. The other local governments are Zangon-Kataf and Kaura.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also endorsed the curfew after a closed door meeting with Mr. El-Rufai.

The curfew was put in place to prevent violent attacks like the one that occurred in Goska. It was announced a day after an attack by demonstrators in Kafanchan on the governor and his officials after a state security council meeting in the town.

The demonstrators had pelted the convoy of Mr. El-Rufai with stones before razing down the official residence of the local government chairman. They accused the government of not doing enough to stop the attacks by suspected herdsmen on their communities.

Mr. El-Rufai, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, expressed sympathy with the families that lost loved ones in the renewed attack. Although the details of the attacks and the casualty were not stated, the governor charged security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“While the government and security agencies were working assiduously to block all windows to ensure that citizens throughout the three local government areas and the state at large are protected, these forces of darkness that represent evil and inhumanity struck again, killed innocent citizens, burnt their houses, injured some and terrified many”, the governor stated.

“Government and security agencies will not be deterred, we will continue to be resilient, up and doing and courageous in tackling this unfortunate situation.

“Their tactics are to create a chasm, divide people, breed hate and prejudice and plunge the state into chaos but we will triumph over these evil forces by the grace of almighty God”.

Mr. El-Rufai said the government would “continue to be firm and decisive” in its efforts to suppress the attackers and restore peace in the state.

He urged the people of the state to come together “irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political inclinations” to confront the attackers.

“They become stronger only when our people are divided instead of coming together to weaken and neutralize them and the evil they represent and to free our humanity from their devilish act”, he stressed.

“It is also clear that resorting to self-help compounds the precarious situation thereby, breeding the cycle of vicious killings. It must be clear to all by now that inciting of tit-for-tat does not help our security agencies and communities attain our quest for peace and those calling for that will also be brought to justice”.

He said he had directed the State Emergency Management Agency to take inventory of those affected and also bring relief materials to assist the victims of the attack.

“Our deep empathy and prayers go to the families that lost their loved ones and those that lost their homes and properties. May their souls rest in peace and may God see us through this challenging time,” the statement concluded.

  • Excisionist

    “. . .describing them as the handiwork of forces of darkness. ”

    Give me a break! Why dont you call them by their right name – FULANI HERDSMEN.
    It is most likely that this devilish governor’s curfew was actually intended to facilitate the the attack by these Fulani terrorists
    He is himself a Fulani terrorist in governor’s clothing – like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

    Shame on you “governor”. Governor my foot. Jihadist

    • Wakawaka

      No matter how long it takes, el Rufai will will face justice for his actions in Kaduna. He succeeds in deceiving a few with his washy reaction. Instability has been part of Kaduna for years, question is why the escalation under this man? The Sunni-Fulani extremist El Rufai has overseen the massacre of hundreds of Shiites and the killing of thousands of Southern Kaduna people, and is baying for more blood. The same governor that fails to protect these people keeps threatening them against self-help. To elRufai, you must die first to get protection, and perhaps justice.

      Unfortunately, Buhari has found neither worthy of response. He won’t condemn the killings in southern Kaduna, or condole with those affected.

      • musa aliyu

        Idiots! Mtchewww

        • Ade

          • musa aliyu

            Lunatic fringe.

  • Decimator

    At this point in time, nothing, absolutely nothing less than an immediate arrest and prosecution of Nasir El Rufai for crimes against humanity, and for sponsoring, aiding and abating terrorism with state apparatus could be deemed satisfactory.

    This has confirmed our earlier claims that El Rufai and Mohammadu Buhari are head bent on submerging the entire populace of the present Nigerian Enclave into their larger Fulani Nation, spread in neighboring African countries (Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Senegal, Mali etc.), thus abusing the state powers vested on them by the citizens of the Nigerian Enclave to protect them and their interest to invite their fellow Fulanis to invade, kill them and occupy their land.

    Ever becoming clearer that there is no Nation called Nigeria.

    • ed

      They get away because we don’t stop them.
      El Rufai in a closed door meeting with President Buhari to perfect the take over of Christian farmland and properties. Meanwhile they claim to be looking for the same people they paid to do the killing.

  • The Optimist

    What firm and decisive action? El Rufai’s words and payouts clearly give him out as a supporter of the killer herdsmen.

  • Iskacountryman

    just go and pay for our cows…

    • Statusquo2017

      @disqus_N9eI1Jg9MJ:disqus

      The price of ONE NORTH is in litres of blood

      After 100 years of their mass deaths in the hands of historically genocidal Fulani people,
      the 200 plus ethnic disparate groups should have had a rethink of the sense in an alliance
      under the banner of ONE NORTH – if only they must pay for that alliance with litres of blood –
      but, of course, a rethink can only occur after initial thinking, but since there’s been no obvious
      evidence of any thinking by the 200 other northern tribes (except in a momentary impulse to
      rechristen themselves as middle-belters, as opposed to northerners – but even that baby
      step failed as the 200 plus northern tribes were again herded like cows and flogged into line
      by Fulani herdsmen to line up and vote for Muhamadu Buhari)      , it follows that the 200
      northern tribes get nobody’s attention whenever they are killed at will by their self-assigned
      Hausa/Fulani overlords. The non-Fulani northern tribes of Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa,
      Niger, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba states       – including those tribes in an entire swathe of
      southern Kaduna – are the most irrelevant millions in the world whose deaths mean nothing,
      because of choices they made for themselves other than wise options thinking people will take.

      • Furaku

        HOW ABOUT BENUE state PEOPLE? WHY DID YOU EXCLUDE THEM? THE BENUE PEOPLE ARE
        PART AND PARCEL OF THE STUPIDITY YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. INCLUDE BENUE state THERE!

        • Otukpo Boy

          I accept the bitter truth that
          thinking people don’t form alliance with murderers. How about Bola Tinubu who
          now dragged Yoruba alliance into alliance with the same Fulani murderers. Is Bola
          Tinubu not “part and parcel of the stupidity you are talking about”? Of course, he is.

          But the slimy Yoruba people twist everything and say Bola Tinubu’s stupidity makes him
          a “master strategist”. What nonsense! Stupidity has no alias. There’s nothing strategic
          in handing over the sovereign powers of a political territory to infamous murderers.

          • No-Comment

            “Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his group were warned of the possible outcome of the gamble and the gambit deployed in producing the Buhari Presidency. Tinubu was so blinded by the pursuit of power that he failed to take cognisance of the lessons of history and take caution.

            Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu hid under the cover of the Jonathan tragedy to bring back to power
            an ethnic oligarchy that has held Nigeria hostage for over five decades. In doing this, he spent money, energy, skills, goodwill, time, sweat and put in everything he got to ensure the success
            of the coalition he put together.

            His hope of getting positioned for greater influence in the run of things was dashed by those he has helped back to power, because as in the nature of this ethnic oligarchy, they are not the type that shares “control and domination” with anyone, not even the best of their friends, as history has shown and events have continued to validate”.

            ………………..Remi Oyeyemi

            (June 15th, 2015)

          • Dokoku

            This is how the highly corrupt idea of ONE NORTH
            works under President Muhamadu Buhari. Within 60 days of his resuming as
            president, between June 1st and 30th July 2015; and with with civil servants owed
            6 months’ salaries in at least 22 states, President Muhamadu Buhari went straight
            to the Central Bank and carried away one billion Naira – all within 60 days of resuming
            office! President Muhamadu Buhari then stuffed the whole one billion Naira into the back
            pockets of his crony, Brigadier Buba Marwa, with a whisper and with Buhari’s forefinger
            firmly on his lips, signalling that secrets be kept secret. That first decision in office burnt up
            the borrowed robes of ‘integrity’ Nigeria’s unthinking journalists dressed Muhamadu Buhari in.

          • Bisi2000

            @disqus_N9eI1Jg9MJ:disqus, Can’t the morons of southern Kaduna apply to United Nations to recognize them as trust territory of Hausa/Fulani people, instead of being killed every day, like flies? As a trust colony
            the slow-thinking Southern Kaduna people can at least have international human rights protection. Whereas, as slaves, which they prefer, they can never have any rights anyone in Nigeria,
            or overseas, can recognize or respect. If you say you want to do ‘one north’ policy,
            must you accept to be the cows to be slaughtered to atone the Fulani?

          • Questo

            IT IS GOOD TO REPEAL AND REPLACE MUHAMADU BUHARI AS PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA.

  • ISA

    @disqus_N9eI1Jg9MJ:disqus

    Nasir El Rufai could be remembered – never mind, indicted – for the series of genocide in Kaduna.

    He is worse than an accidental civil servant; and, worse than a bespectacled and incompetent pygmy.