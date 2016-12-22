Southern Kaduna Crisis: Nigerian govt to establish military formations in troubled areas

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

To resolve the recurrent violent clashes between herdsmen and host communities in Southern Kaduna, the Nigerian government needs to establish two military formations in the affected areas, an official has said.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed this during a media chat on Wednesday night in Kaduna.

Scores of people have been killed in the clashes this year alone.

The governor said the state government is discussing the new military formations with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and Chief of Army Staff.

One military formation would be located in Fadan Karshi in Sanga Local Government Area and the other Kauru Local Government Area, he said.

“We are talking with the President, the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Army Staff to site two military formations in Southern Kaduna; one in Fadan Karshi in Sanga and the second one in Kauru local government area. And I will meet the President on Thursday (December 22) in continuation of the project”, Mr. El-Rufai said.

“The presence of these two military formations will help in securing lives and properties and provide rapid response to any act of criminality and the maintenance of law and order”.

The governor further disclosed that two other military formations would be established in Birnin Gwari and Kubau local government areas of the state.

To ensure the crisis does not escalate, Mr. El-Rufai said more security personnel had been deployed to the area as part of measures to stem the tide of violence.

He said two squadrons of mobile police have been drafted to the area.

“This is part of the state government’s effort to provide adequate security for the people during this Christmas and new- year celebrations,” he added.

Mr. El-Rufai noted that the rising insecurity in the region was having adverse economic effect as investors who had expressed interest to invest in the area were pulling out.

The governor said foreign investors who had agreed to revive a ginger processing plant in Kachia local government and an Australian who wanted to invest in mining nickel in Jema’a local government had withdrawn their initial commitments because of the violence.

He said he was, however, doing his best to assure the investors to return to the state.

The violence in Southern Kaduna took a new turn on Tuesday when angry protesters in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, on Tuesday stoned Mr. El-Rufai’s convoy and also burnt down the local government chairman’s house.

The protesters accused the governor of taking sides and not doing enough to stop the killings in the area.

Mr. El-Rufai, whose government has called various peace meetings to resolve the crisis, appealed to his supporters not to retaliate and called for peace in the state.

  • Sarah

    It appears El-Rufai is being allowed to use the Army to quell opposition to his government.
    The Army should not be used as a first line of response to stone throwing civilians. We saw this first with the unprovoked attack on Ibrahim El-Zakzaki’s home/centre. Now it is being planned against the people of Southern Kaduna. Soon this Army will become a full-fledged occupational force in its own country, their professionalism will be further degraded and in time people will come to view them as an enemy.
    The root causes of these protests/stone throwing ought to be investigated and addressed in a peaceful manner.
    What happens when the people arm themselves to better confront the Army? then you will call for peace talks?
    Why not talk peacefully now before things degenerate?

  • paul irumundomon

    The very people trained to cause trouble, will start with those that trained them. Law of karma, will visit you people one after the other. Let’s pray this type of crisis continue every where, not only military formation, United Nation formation. How I wish they were able to get close to you, so that they can equally kill you the way you have ordered the killings of innocent people in kaduna.

  • thusspokez

    To resolve the recurrent violent clashes between herdsmen and host communities in Southern Kaduna, the Nigerian government needs to establish two military formations in the affected areas, an official has said.

    The clueless and grossly incompetent El-Rufai has only incompetence and confusion to offer the lovely people of Kaduna state, he should therefore resign.

    Politicians using the military unreservedly is a very bad idea. This is dereliction of responsibility and, in effect, watching their hands off difficult problems they were elected to solve.

    They are strengthening the hands and influence of the military. Eventually the military will have the upper hand and think that since they are the ones given all the difficult problems, they might as well overthrow the civilian government and take over.

    • Gary

      Interesting isn’t it? El-Rufai can get the President and Army Chief to set up army formations in Southern Kaduna. The same El-Rufai who on his own paid reparations and signed a peace treaty on behalf of Nigeria with Fulani herdsmen invaders marauding the countryside.

      No such luck with the other Governors of the states where similar atrocities have been committed by the same Fulani herdsmen.
      We do not yet know if the Army deployment is to protect the besieged mostly Christian communities. Or to repress them as is the current experience of the Shiites all over the North.

      The Nigerian Army under Turkur Buratai is currently engaged in so-called law and order operations in no less than 24 states of the federation. They might as well takeover and end the charade that Mr. Buhari is running a civilian democracy in Nigeria.
      They just need to sack the NASS and the Judiciary to complete the circle.

