Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew on 3 local governments

Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three local government areas in Kaduna State.

The affected areas are Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

The State Security Council said it took the step following credible intelligence about risk to lives and property in the areas. Kaduna has 23 local government areas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement shortly after an emergency meeting of the Council on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mr. Aruwan disclosed that the Council also reaffirmed the ban on all processions and unlawful assembly throughout the state.

The statement said that security agencies had also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or group that violate the orders.

However, the Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.

The council meeting, which was chaired by Governor El-Rufai, had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bala, State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, and Director State Security Service, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili.

Also at the meeting were I. Isa, Commander of 1 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army, T. T. Dakwat, Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and Bello Garba, Base Commander of Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.

  • musa Ayo

    Why didn’t he send his men to go and search the attackers, beg them and pay compensation to those who lost their properties as he did to the killer Fulani Herdsmen?