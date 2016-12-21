Board to register Northern Nigeria’s first private science tertiary institution

Related News

The National Board for Technical Education has started the process for the accreditation of Aminu Dabo College of Health Science and Technology, the first private science institution in the north of Nigeria.

A team from the board undertook the Advisory/Resource Inspection Visit to the college, located in Kano, on Wednesday.

The leader of the board, Garba Ningi, said although he was emotionally touched by the status of the institution as the first privately-owned science tertiary institution in the North, the team would do a diligent job to ensure it meets all the relevant requirements for accreditation.

He said that was the reason why he was advising the college to have a director of physical planning to take charge of its planning.

Mr. Ningi expressed delight that the college came at a time Northern Nigeria was lagging behind in professional education, specifically in the sciences.

However, he emphasized that “we are here on business, regardless of my personal emotional feelings, and the business will be accurately and diligently carried out to have a sound science institution”.

The proprietor of the college, Aminu Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, noted that his ambition was to have a science institution that will stand the test of time.

Mr. Dabo said he initially wanted to establish a polytechnic for which he had secured land and all the necessary tools.

“But along the way, the NBTE advised me that what the North needs now are science and medical institutions to fill the gap and I accepted the advice.

“That is why today, we have the structure in the College of Health Science and Technology”, he said.

He said the college was starting with four courses; Dental, Laboratory Science, Health Information Management and Environmental Health Science.

He added that the school would not start any course until it was accredited by the authorities concerned.