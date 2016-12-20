Katsina Govt budgets N140.2 billion for 2017

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has presented a budget estimate of N140.2 billion for the 2017 financial year.

Mr. Masari presented the budget before the State House of Assembly in Katsina on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2017 budget is higher than the 2016 budget by over N25 billion.

“The 2017 budget is tagged The Budget of Standardisation of all Capital Projects in the state.

“The recurrent expenditure in the 2017 budget is N47.7 billion, while the capital expenditure is N92.5billion.

“The state government is expecting the sum of N75.6 billion recurrent revenue and N10 billion as internally generated revenue.

“The Katsina State Government is expecting N50 billion as federation allocation in the year 2017,” he said.

The governor said that the state government had set aside N16.5 billion for the education sector which represents 17 per cent of the budget.

Mr. Masari disclosed that the water resources sector got N14.4 billion, representing 15 per cent of the budget.

He said that roads rehabilitation and constructions had been allocated N15 billion, representing 16.8 per cent of the budget.

The health sector was allocated N6.5 billion, representing 7 per cent, while agriculture got N8 billion which is 9 per cent of the budget, he said.

The governor said that in spite the security challenges that the state experienced, the government was able to implement the 216 budget by over 50 per cent.

The Speaker, Sabiu Muduru, assured the governor of the House readiness to hasten the passage of the budget.

He called on the heads of ministries and parastatals in the state to co-operate with the various committees in the house during their over sight functions.

(NAN)