Jigawa governor presents N127.8 billion budget for 2017

Related News

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Tuesday presented a budget of N127.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for 2017 fiscal year.

Mr. Badaru tagged the appropriation bill,“ The Budget of Economic Diversification and Self Sufficiency.”

He explained that N66 billion, representing 52 per cent of the total estimates was earmarked for capital expenditure while N37.5 billion was for personnel cost.

According to him, N17.7 billion was proposed for overhead cost while N800 million was set aside for stabilisation and contingency funds.

The governor noted that the budget was seven per cent lower than the 2016 budget due to dwindling economy.

He said N6.1 billion had been earmarked for spending on agriculture and livestock development, noting that the sector was still the backbone of economic transformation agenda of his government.

Mr. Badaru stated that with this development, he would be able to sustain far reaching reforms that was introduced in the sector and bring more farmers into cluster arrangement.

According to him, N21.2 billion would be spent on road and transportation while N1.9 billion was earmarked for commerce and investment.

He said that N16.5 billion was proposed for education while N6.5 billion was set aside for the health sector.

In his response,the Speaker of the assembly, Idris Garba, commended the governor for bringing positive change to the state, especially in the area of agriculture.

Mr. Garba said that based on what was presented, the next fiscal year would be brighter than previous years.

According to him, there would be economic boom, more wealth for farmers and more investments both local and international to the state.

He promised to ensure a speedy passage to the bill in line with procedure and provisions of the standing rules. (NAN)