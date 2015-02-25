Kano Police arrest thugs allegedly sponsored by PDP leader

The Police in Kano have arrested 23 armed persons, who wore campaign t-shirts of Basheer Lado.

Mr. Lado is seeking re-election to represent Kano Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The thugs were allegedly hired to carry out attacks on the All Progressives Congress Campaign train at Warawa Local Government area of Kano State.

Parading the thugs with their local weapons and the person who allegedly hired them, Aishatu Maijamaa, the police said no one is above the law in terms of political banditry.

In a dramatic twist of event, Ms. Maijamaa, a Special Adviser to former Kano Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, denied knowing the thugs, insisting that she was set up.

Mr. Shekarau is the current Minister of Education.

The thugs appeared unperturbed and unrepentant as they quarrelled with the police officers.

The Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Idris, said politicians who sponsor thuggery should realise that if caught, sanctions will be meted out on both the thugs and their sponsors.

He said the newly established Inter-agency security consultative forum, has agreed that, henceforth, sponsorship of political thuggery will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in the court of law.

