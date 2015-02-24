UPDATE: Police confirm 12 dead in suicide bombers attack in Kano

FILE PHOTO: Scene of the explosion at the Kano Central Mosque in November 2014
FILE PHOTO: Scene of the explosion at the Kano Central Mosque in November 2014

At least 26 people died in an explosion that occurred at a bus station in Kano Tuesday.

UPDATE: The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has confirmed the death of 12 persons, including two suicide bombers, in today’s bomb attack on Kano Line Motor park on Zaria Road, Kano.

He did not say how many people were injured.

Read our earlier report of the incident below.

An explosion has gone off at one of the busiest motor parks in Kano, residents and security officials have told PREMIUM TIMES.

An unknown number of people are feared dead in the blast, which occurred at Kano Line, located at Naibawa Area, along Zaria Road.

The explosion sounded at about 3:15 PM with thick smokes immediately billowing towards the sky and residents scampering for safety.

The vicinity of the scene of the incident is now deserted as security agencies and aid workers try to evacuate injured people to hospital, our correspondent says.

Residents fear heavy casualty “because of the the busy nature of the garage”.

Details are still sketchy and the Police in the state are yet to make any comment on the incident.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, Magaji Majiya as well as the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Idris, did not answer or return calls.

Details of the incident will come in our subsequent updates

The Kano incident happened hours after a suicide bomber killed over 20 people at a motor park in Potiskum, Yobe State.

An official involved in rescue activities at the scene of the blast also said over 30 others were‎ injured and were  being taken to the hospital.

“The bomber disguised as a traveller going to Kano. He even took his seat inside the car before detonating his ‎explosive-laden vest,” the aid worker said, preferring anonymity because he is not permitted to talk on the matter.

A female suicide bomber had struck Monday at the GSM market in the town, killing five person and injuring several others.

  • Yemi

    Al Mustapher should be arrested!

  • Jumoke

    PDP working to create anarchy to postpone elections and their defeat. God have mercy.

  • Captano

    It is only expected this will follow…..

    Boko Haram is expected to fight to the death and spread havoc from the north-east
    to the north-west and southwards because its militias are under aerial bombardment
    from the 4-nation West African force at the moment, similar to an ambush in military
    terms, and, it is standard strategy in warfare to fight out of the contours of an ambush.

  • NTT

    Imagine the lives of innocent civilians will just perished like that, just bc of politics, . OBJ, says that is better for GMB to president and jail him , if he’s found wanting than GEJ to be president and destroy the remaining part of the country. May God Save us from this regime.

  • Ayo Odunsi

    Islam = International Society of Liars, Arsonists and Murderers

    • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

      LIAR!!!

    • motsa jiki

      IS & Boko Haram are not Muslims Only claiming the religion of Islam

    • mahmudu

      U are a real bastard, u dont have religion jare.

    • true nigerian.

      Islam is peace, who ever is behind this evil act will surely pay for it one day. Ayo or what so ever you called yourself pls mind your speech towards the true religion of peace. If not God himself will handle you.

    • Ayelala

      Why do people from the east like using yoruba, hausa, edo, tiv names on their profile to speak Ill of other people. Especially when their use of language easily gives them away.
      Omoninibi omoluabi do speak or write like this. They also express their opinions openly rather than hide under other people’s name to project their bigotry.
      This o

    • progress

      Mumu impostor.

    • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

      BASTARRD GAY WIFE OF THE SATAN JESUS CHRIST THE BASTARRD GAY FLESH-GOD.

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    JONOTHING GOODLOCK KILL MORE, BOMB MORE USE C.A.N ORITSEJIAFOR AND BIAFRA IHEJIRIKA TO KILL POOR MUSLIM NORTH PEOPLE. BUT ONE THING IS THAT YOU WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE AND RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS GENOCIDE AGAINST MUSLIM NORTH.

    • El Solomon

      Funny..is southern borno moslem north?Please you can say that to the marines.Repent and accept Christ or you burn in hell.

      • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

        WHICH SOUTHERN BORNO? SOUTHERN BORNO ARE 98% MUSLIMS. ALL THE FIVE TRADITIONAL EMIRS WERE MUSLIMS. AND BOMBING IS NOT CONFINED TO BORNO ALONE. THE RAMPAGE OF GOODLOCK GENOCIDE AFFECTED THE WHOLE MUSLIMS AND NORTHERN NIGERIA.

  • Yusuf

    may Allah make things easy for us

  • NONSENSE!!!!!!!

    “If what happened in 2011 should again happen in 2015, the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood…Revolution is inevitable in 2015 if I lose.” – Mallam M.BUHARI

    “The next election is likely to be violent and many people are likely going to die…”- Mallam Nasiru El-RUFIA

    “I am putting Jonathan on notice that he must leave office come 2015.”- Mallam Ango ABDULAHI

    “If Jonathan insists on running, there will be bloodshed…His running will amount to taking northerners for a ride. So, there will be bloodshed.” – Mallam Junaid MUHAMMED

    “You ‘rig & roast’…” – Mallam Bola TINUBU

    QUESTION:
    Still wondering why the bombs keep coming? The jobless & irresponsible Terrorist vampire politicians need to explain. Pollution in Ogoni land continues unabated as it is everywhere in the Niger Delta as the irresponsible environmental terrorist oil companies continue to decimate and threaten the existence of the Niger Delta nation…How much long will the Niger Delta tolerate Nigeria…How much more will Nigerians have to tolerate incessant acts of destruction from the terrorists of the North & its so called leaders who are obviously not seen to publicly condemn these demons?

    In Belgium, France, Egypt, Kenya, Germany, Australia…and now Czech Republic, the entire population including the opposition teams up with the Govt of the day to condemn and fight terrorists, but only in continent Nigeria will you find the exact opposite. Only an irredeemable mumu will believe that Nigeria will survive this. I pray with all my heart that the useless British arrangement breaks up into as many countries as possible so that we all can have peace and a bomb free society bcos this stigma which the North has brought on the whole Nigeria is affecting Nigerians at international entry points as we move around. RESTRUCTURE Nigeria NOW! Let those who no longer believe in it go their separate ways.

    • progress

      Nonsense, waste of space.

    • Dy

      But why is it so hard for us to break up? This will b best for nigeria.

  • Otile

    We don’t see how our troops can defeat Islamic Boko Haram, our troops can’t boast of a single suicide bomber of their own. What are APC youths who claim to love Nigeria doing, can’t they put on their own explosive vests and attack Boko Haram in response? They are only strong in insulting non-APC Nigerians. Yanbanza.

  • Olusola

    Give us six weeks to bring SECURITY. Two weeks is now going and not only has the bombing escalated but its spread had widened. Where are we going with this bloodshed?

  • Osebe

    Muslim women should be banned from wearing hijab for now cos they use it as an avenue for their heinous act(suicide bombing).It’s pretty difficult detecting a muslim girl/woman wearing an explosive with the hijab. pls no one should insult me it’s just a suggestion and it’s not a way to slight the Muslim way of dressing.

  • Aliyu Salihu

    I DON’T KNOW WHAT OUR LAW MAKERS ARE STILL WAITING FOR BEFORE BANNING THE USE OF HIJAB IN THIS COUNTRY ESPECIALLY WITH THIS SPADE OF BH PROBLEM. OR DO THEY WANT US TO START SEING THEM AS BH SYMPATHISERS? PLEASE TAMBUWAL/DAVID, AFTER YOU ‘VE MAKE A LAW TO FAVOUR U, MAKE ANOTHER ONE THAT CAN FAVOUR NIGERIANS FORCES IN SWEEPING THESE ELEMENTS SO THAT ON SIGHTING ANYONE ON HIJAB, THEY CAN BE PROPERLY DEALT WITH.