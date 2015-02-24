UPDATE: Police confirm 12 dead in suicide bombers attack in Kano

Related News

At least 26 people died in an explosion that occurred at a bus station in Kano Tuesday.

UPDATE: The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has confirmed the death of 12 persons, including two suicide bombers, in today’s bomb attack on Kano Line Motor park on Zaria Road, Kano.

He did not say how many people were injured.



An explosion has gone off at one of the busiest motor parks in Kano, residents and security officials have told PREMIUM TIMES.

An unknown number of people are feared dead in the blast, which occurred at Kano Line, located at Naibawa Area, along Zaria Road.

The explosion sounded at about 3:15 PM with thick smokes immediately billowing towards the sky and residents scampering for safety.

The vicinity of the scene of the incident is now deserted as security agencies and aid workers try to evacuate injured people to hospital, our correspondent says.

Residents fear heavy casualty “because of the the busy nature of the garage”.

Details are still sketchy and the Police in the state are yet to make any comment on the incident.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, Magaji Majiya as well as the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Idris, did not answer or return calls.



The Kano incident happened hours after a suicide bomber killed over 20 people at a motor park in Potiskum, Yobe State.

An official involved in rescue activities at the scene of the blast also said over 30 others were‎ injured and were being taken to the hospital.

“The bomber disguised as a traveller going to Kano. He even took his seat inside the car before detonating his ‎explosive-laden vest,” the aid worker said, preferring anonymity because he is not permitted to talk on the matter.

A female suicide bomber had struck Monday at the GSM market in the town, killing five person and injuring several others.