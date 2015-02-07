Unity Party to sue INEC, NOA over missing logo

Related News

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria, Rotimi Paseda, on Friday said the party will sue the National Orientation Agency and the Independent National Electoral Commission for omitting the party’s name and logo from voter’s guide.‎

Mr. Paseda stated this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta on the development.

He alleged that the omission was a deliberate attempt to exempt the party from the polls.

He emphasised that the omission of the party identity exposed the discriminatory tendencies of the two agencies against the most ideological and reputable party in Nigeria.

The party’s flag bearer alleged that INEC that should be a neutral umpire also collaborated by circulating incomplete information, which he declared as unacceptable.

The party also said it hoped that the omission was not an attempt by the federal government to misinform the public because the party did not support the candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Contrary to the funder, EU Equal Opportunity Policy, we at UPN will challenge INEC and NOA legally and also make a formal report to EU against the NOA for misusing the EU’s tax payers money. The national orientation Agency NOA has visibly omitted UPN from the voting ballot paper awareness posters used for political parties,” Mr. Paseda said.