Gunmen kill one in Bauchi

By Sani Mohammed Sani

There was a serious exchange of gunfire in the early hours of Wednesday along Bauchi-Jos road Highway between the Bauchi

​S​tate police command and a suspected armed robbery gang.

The gang were alleged to have stormed a mosque at the New GRA within the metropolis; shot and killed one Babangida Garba, a staff of the state ministry for local government affairs.

This incident was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Shehu, who briefed journalists in his office on Wednesday.

Recovered from the gang by the Bauchi police were their abandoned vehicle, one black Volkswagen with registration number, KTN 124 TED, one magazine and 31 rounds of lives ammunition of 7.62mm as well as 12shells of 7.62mm.

Mr. Shehu said that one of the police officers that chased the suspect was wounded and is currently receiving treatment while the suspects escaped with gun wounds of various degrees.

He said his men were still combing the bush in an effort to fish out the suspects at the time of the briefing.

Normalcy, according to him, has since returned to the area and its surroundings have been cordoned off by combined security forces while intensive patrols were also on going to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested by the Bauchi state command in connection with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The suspects were alleged to have broken into the offices of the Institute of Computer Technology, ICT, and made away with 302 sets of computer laptops and 371 hard disks.

The laptops, according to Mr.Shehu belonged to the Bauchi state government which were purchased from Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said the suspects were assisting the police in investigation.