Driver jailed four months for stealing car battery

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old driver, Daniel Evans, to four months imprisonment for stealing a car battery.

The judge, Ahmed Ado, however, gave the convict an option to pay N5, 000 fine.

Mr. Ado advised the convict to desist from committing crime, adding that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Evans, who resides at Mpape Karmo in Abuja, was convicted on a one-count charge of theft.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge, but urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He said he stole the car battery because his was bad and he had no money to buy another one.

The prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, had earlier told the court that one Samuel Fisayo of Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on September 11.

Ms. Obatomi said the convict stole the complainant’s car battery, valued at N45, 000, on September 9.

The prosecutor added that Mr. Evans confessed to the crime during police investigation and begged for mercy.

Ms. Obatomi said the offence was punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code