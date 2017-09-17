JUST IN: IPOB: Plateau govt reviews curfew on Jos, Bukuru

Related News

The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has reviewed the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Jos and Bukuru metropolis from 10 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The curfew was imposed on Thursday after the IPOB violence ‎in Abia State spread to Jos leading to the death of two people.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violence allegedly caused by an ar‎gument over the propriety or otherwise of the actions of the pro-Biafran separatist group, IPOB, in Abia State as well as the response of soldiers.

The spokesperson to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau confirmed the review of the curfew in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Read the full statement by the government below.

PRESS RELEASE

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, having considered the improvement in the state of security, since the unfortunate incidence of Thursday, September 14, 2017 which necessitated the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew, has with effect from Sunday the September 17, 2017 approved the relaxation of the Curfew from 10pm daily to 6am of the subsequent day until further notice.

The executive governor wishes to appreciate the swift response of security personnel and the wide spread community consultative meetings held by various community and religious leaders, which have come out with renewed commitments and resolves of all and sundry to be law abiding and peaceful.

The governor wishes to assure our citizens of the Ssate that security personnel will continue to patrol flash points within the greater Jos-Bukuru Metropolis, and they will ensure that all security measures as are necessary to guarantee peace, security and compliance with the new curfew order are done, so as to avert any likely bridge of law and order.

The governor is therefore enjoining all citizens to go about their lawful business with the assurance that their safety is guaranteed. He further plead with all peace loving citizens to ensure that they cooperate with all security personnel and to report all acts by persons that are likely to constitute a bridge to the hard earned peace of the state.