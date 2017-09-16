CAN, NUJ Appeal For Restraint As Peace Returns To Jos

Related News

Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ Plateau State council in separate press releases on Saturday condemned the riot in Jos which claimed two lives.

State chairman of the NUJ, Paul Jatau, and the Secretary Peter Amine, in a press release they jointly signed decried the incident and appealed for calm.

The city had been rocked by sporadic violence in apparent response to the ongoing military confrontation with members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB in the South-east which has also recorded injured casualties.

The NUJ statement urged journalists in the state to report the tense situation with every sense of responsibility.

“While thanking our members for performing their duties diligently during the unfortunate incident, we, however, urge them not to lose sight of their responsibilities to the society and operate within our statue.”

The Plateau NUJ executives commended the prompt response of the government and security operatives.

”We also appreciate security agencies in the state for rising to the occasion and are confident that they have the capacity to deal with the situation according to the rules of engagement in order not to impinge on the rights of citizens,” the statement said.

Similarly, the state chairman, CAN, Soja Bewarang, in a press release equally condemned the violence.

The association admonished Christians in the state to be law-abiding, and avoid any act capable of fueling the violence.

“CAN calls on its members to remain calm, law abiding and to pursue the path of peace. Christians are hereby requested to obey the measures so far taken by the Government to bring this uncalled for disturbance to peace to order,” the statement said.

The association assured the Igbo community of its safety and thanked the state government for the proactive measures taken to avert further loss of lives.

Meanwhile, Jos has remained peaceful since Saturday, as residents were seen going about their legitimate businesses.

But the owner of a beer parlour “El-Dorado Spot,” Nicholas Adagba, said his staff were harassed by security operative Friday night for a violation of curfew hours.

Mr. Adagba said the business strived mostly at night and therefore appealed for the relaxation of the curfew.