Nigerians Will Remain United Despite IPOB’s Agitation – Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahaman Dambazau, has urged Nigerians to be united in spite of the escalation of violence over the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which has claimed lives in some parts of the country.

The minister made the appeal at Government House, Jos, while speaking with journalists shortly after he met with the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and heads of security agencies in the state.

The closed door meeting followed an ethnic clash in Jos in which two persons were confirmed dead on Thursday.

“Nigeria will remain one in spite of the uprising by the IPOB. I can assure you that government is in total control,” Mr. Dambazau said.

Asked to comment on the agitation by residents of Abia State for the withdrawal of soldiers who are undertaking a military exercise in the state, Mr. Danbazau said the Minister of Defence was in a better position to speak on the issue.

He however reiterated that the presence of soldiers anywhere in the country was for the safety of citizens, urging citizens to cooperate with security agents to curtail violence.

In a related development, the Chairman of Plateau State Youth Council, Fabong Jemchang, has demanded that the leaders of the warring parties in Thursday Jos riot should be made to produce those behind the violence for prosecution.

Mr. Jemchang insisted that perpetrators of the riot must be brought to justice.

“We are calling on members of both the Igbo and Hausa communities in Jos and Bukuru metropolis to help the State Government to fish out the perpetrators of these acts and criminal elements in their midst,” he said.

Mr. Jemchang, who cautioned youth to shun violence, called on governors of the south-east states to ensure protection of lives and property of all residents of their states.

He said, “We are appealing to governors in the south-east to ensure the safety of all ethnic groups within their state and support the federal government in restoring law and order in the region.”

He reiterated Plateau youth’s support for government at all levels towards restoring peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“We are in support of the federal government’s resolve to ensure Nigeria is one and also, we stand with all security agencies in working to ensure that law and order are maintained while encouraging them to shun any blackmail in the course of their work,” Mr. Jemchang said.