Flood ravages 66 communities in Niger – Agency

The Niger Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has said that 66 communities in Mokwa Local Government Areas of the state have been ravaged by flood.

The Acting Director-General of the agency, Garba Salihu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the incident which occurred on Tuesday, ravaged farmlands, houses and livestock.

He said that Tuesday’s heavy down-pour rendered many people homeless in the communities including Ketso, the state deputy governor, Ahmed Ketso’s village.

Mr. Salihu said that the agency had gone to the area for on the spot assessment, adding that displaced persons were being evacuated to a safer-land.

He said that the report of the assessment would be forwarded to the state government.

He said further that the state government was already making plans to re-settled communities in flood prone areas to safe places.

Mr. Salihu called on the Federal Government to intervene by sending presidential committee on flooding to the state to access the level of damage.

(NAN)