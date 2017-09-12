Jos task force debunks death of injured soldier in Monday’s skirmish

Related News

The spokesperson of the Special Taskforce on the Jos crisis also known as “Operation Safe Heaven,” Adamu Umar, has debunked claims that the second soldier who was on Monday injured during a gun battle with assailants had died.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported how soldiers shot and killed five persons suspected to be assailants who attacked and killed 19 persons in Ancha, a village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. One soldier also died in the incident.

Mr. Umar, the media officer of the task force, said, “Apart from the five persons that were killed by our men, some were injured.”

He said one of the members of task force died in the encounter while another was injured but added that the latter was responding to treatment.

However, some bloggers within Jos have been spreading rumours that the injured soldier had died.

Mr. Umar, who debunked the reports Tuesday afternoon at the force headquarters in Jos, while speaking to journalists said the soldier was alive.

“The story is false, he is alive, and responding positively to treatment. He was shot in the leg. He is being treated at our clinic here in the Operation Safe Haven’s headquarters.”