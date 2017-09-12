Kogi, Anambra Move To Resolve Lingering Boundary Dispute

Related News

The Governments of Anambra and Kogi states have resolved to address the lingering boundary dispute between them to ensure peace.

The two states took the decision as part of the outcome of a meeting between their Deputy Governors: Nkem Okeke of Anambra and Simon Achuba of Kogi State on Tuesday in Awka.

The duo said after more than three hours meeting that they were optimistic that with better cooperation from the National Boundary Commission, the disputed areas between them would be amicable resolved very soon.

“The Government of Anambra and Kogi are committed to putting an end to all forms of killings in our disputed areas,’’ Mr. Okeke told reporters.

Mr. Okeke, who noted that past settlement initiatives had yet to yield fruits, assured that the governors of both states were much more involved in resolving all the issues now.

He said he was optimistic that with better collaborative effort from the National Boundary Commission and communities located with the boundary areas lasting, peace would be achieved.

The Amanbra deputy governor also said the two states agreed to sensitise their respective residents of the disputed areas so that they would agree to amicable settlement.

He said the meeting was important because it provided opportunity for the two states to harmonise views and strategise in raising funds to settle the all outstanding issues.

On his part, Mr. Achuba said the meeting was aimed at resuming negotiations and for the two states to bear their minds on ways to tackle the grey areas.

He said the two states were also disposed to using alternative other dispute resolution mechanism to bring about peace as a better approach for lasting peace.

He commended the federal government and the joint field teams for their patience in the handling of the issues.

The Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Mohammad Ahmed, commended the two state governors for their disposition toward peaceful settlement.

“The move being made by governors of Kogi and Anambra is an evidence of forward and positive thinking in addressing the lingering boundary dispute between the two states.

‘’I am very glad for it,’’ he said.

(NAN)