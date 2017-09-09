NGO donates ‘incident documents’ to police in Jos

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
A non-governmental organisation, Justice and Dialogue for Security Services and Community, has donated thousands of pocket booklets to the Plateau State Police Command to enable it document incidents on the spot.

The group, in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace, made the donation on Saturday in Jos, the state capital.

Some Nigerians had repeatedly complained of being forced to pay administrative charges when making complaints to the police.

Presenting the materials to the Divisional Police Officer Jos North Local Government Area, Aruya Joseph, a representative of the group, Maimuna Abdullahi, said the booklets would facilitate the work of the force and aid community policing.

“We hope that as police officers, these pocket booklets will boost your ability to record incidents as they occur, thereby filling the gap of missing information in incidents that most often times leads to dismissal of cases against suspects due to lack of substantial evidence,” she said.

Mrs. Abdullahi said the organisation was concerned about the welfare of security operatives.

She added, “Today’s event represents our commitment as JDS stakeholders to support the Nigeria police to maintain or improve safety and peace in Plateau State and in particular Jos North Local Government.”

Responding, Mr. Joseph, who commended the group for the gesture, said the pocket booklets would assist the police in keeping records of incidents.

He called on other public-spirited organisations and individuals to assist the police to perform better.

