Plateau Govt. Vows To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Attack On Communities In Bassa

The Plateau State Government on Saturday says it was collaborating with security agencies to fish out perpetrators of Friday’s attack that claimed the lives of innocent citizens in some communities of Bassa Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Rufus Bature, the government said it had also instructed security agents to take appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence of such incident in any part of the state.

“We are determined in our resolve to further deepen the peace as such government will not relent in dealing decisively with any individual whose actions amount to reversing the gains of relative peace currently enjoyed in the state,” the statement said.

“The Plateau state Government condemns in strong terms, this heinous act, which is capable of undermining the ongoing peace consolidation effort of the Government,” it said.

The government condoled with families of the victims, saying it would conduct investigations into the cause of the killings.

It also assured that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents never happened again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 people were killed during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Friday.

(NAN)