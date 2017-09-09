‎Buhari speaks on Plateau attack by suspected herdsmen

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on the attack on a Plateau community by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The police on Friday confirmed the attack saying at least 19 people were killed.

The attack is believed to be a reprisal attack for the alleged killing of a Fulani boy.

Read the presidency’s statement on Mr. Buhari’s reaction below.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the senseless killing of persons, especially women and children in a night attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The president has equally expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that have reasonably taken root in the state, and urged stakeholders not to allow this violent incident to destroy the progress made so far.

“It is unlawful of anyone or group to take the laws into their hands in the name of revenge or reprisals, rather than follow due process by allowing law enforcement agencies to fish out any such aggressors who will be made to face justice,” he said.

According to President Buhari, “the various communities in the state have taken many steps, with the support of security agencies and mediators to pull the state back from the brink of anarchy and senseless killings warranted by attacks and counterattacks.”

He stressed that, “it will be a painful loss to allow these unsavoury acts to return. I urge all our communities in the state and the other parts of the country to embrace peace and bring to a stop these painful and unnecessary killings.”

The president further reiterated the determination of the federal government to protect the lives and property of all citizens, wherever they reside, while directing law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the Plateau killings and whoever their sponsors may be.

He prayed God to grant peace to the souls of the victims and comfort to the grieving families and community.