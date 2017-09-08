15 feared killed in attack on Plateau ‎community

Nigerian Police on patrol

No fewer than 15 people were reportedly attacked and killed in Ancha, a village in Maingo, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday night.

A witness, Benjamin Aruku, who hails from the village told PREMIUM TIMES about the attack in a telephone interview on Friday morning.

According to Mr. Aruku, the attackers are suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen.

“We are suspecting Fulanis to have carried out the attack on our village (Ancha) because about a month ago, Fulanis living within this location accused our village (Ancha) of killing and beheading a Fulani boy. 

“They invited police, some persons were arrested in connection with the killing of the said Fulani boy. We thought the issue was over but we were taken by surprise last night with this attack,” he said. 

The police spokesperson in Plateau, Teryina Tyopev, could not confirm the incident at press time.

He, however, said he would contact the divisional police officer in charge of the area for information.

