NEMA issues warning over imminent flood in Kogi communities

A flooded area used to illustrate the story [Photo: www.taritariboblog.com]
A flooded area used to illustrate the story [Photo: www.taritariboblog.com]

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said it has received a distress call of an imminent flood in Sarkin Noma, Ganaja in Lokoja local government area and Igala mela LGA of Kogi State, among other areas.

According to a press statement issued by Sani Datti, Head, Media and Public Relations of the agency, following the alert, the agency has immediately established contact with the state Commissioner for Environment, State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant bodies.

“A team from the agency is due to arrive the state for appropriate action to the affected persons and communities,” the statement said.

”NEMA strongly advises the communities living around the flood plains to immediately relocate to higher grounds for safety to avoid the danger of the eminent.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.