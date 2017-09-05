Benue Flood: Tuface mulls fundraising concert, donates food to IDPs

Related News

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, also known as TuFace, said on Tuesday that he is considering holding a big concert to canvass financial and material donation for displaced persons in Makurdi flood disaster.

Although right now we’re only focusing on emergency reliefs for all the thousands of people affected by this natural disaster, that does not mean I won’t hold a concert to seek donation for them if the need arises, the artist said on Tuesday.

“But I will wait to see how far our efforts and intervention of government go for some time,” TuFace said.

The artist spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the sidelines of his visit to the camp of internally displaced persons in Makurdi Tuesday morning, during which he briefly performed to cheer up forlorn victims.

The artist also donated a midsize truck filled with noodles, rice, yams, sachet water and other essentials for the IDPs.

He told PREMIUM TIMES more items would be delivered to the camp by Sunday, saying the disaster struck too close to home.

“More materials are coming on Sunday,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to make a show of everything.

“But these are my people and I am deeply concerned by what is going on.”

An Idoma, Tuface was born in Jos, but attended high school in Tiv-dominated Makurdi.

The camp was opened on August 31, after heavy downpours chased about 110,000 people from their homes.

About 46,000 homes were reported affected by the ensued flood, which occurred August 27, according to locals.

The state government, in collaboration with the Red Cross, opened an international market in downtown Makurdi, which was hitherto not in use, for flood victims to take shelter in lock up stalls.

Emergency officials told PREMIUM TIMES at the camp Tuesday that a total of 4,776 people have been registered from 546 households.