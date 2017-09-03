Police confirm murder of businessman in Makurdi

Related News

The Benue Police Command has confirmed the death of a businessman, Felix Toechukwu, after he was shot by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the killing to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi, said Mr. Toechukwu was shot by assailants on Saturday evening.

He said the deceased was robbed at gun point in his house at the close of business.

Mr. Yamu said that the robbers had trailed him from his shop to his house at Nyiman where they dispossessed him of cash and other valuables.

He said the deceased, however, died on Sunday morning at a private hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The spokesperson said the police were yet to establish the motive for the killing but said investigations were in top gear to bring the killers to book.

He urged the public to provide security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

(NAN)