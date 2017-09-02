Benue Flood: NEMA DG arrives Makurdi

Related News

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, has arrived Makurdi to inspect the flood affected areas in the state.

Mr. Maihaja upon his arrival told journalists that he and his team were in the state on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to assess the flood situation and find ways of assisting the victims.

He disclosed that trucks of relief materials were on the way from Abuja to Makurdi and in the next three days more materials will arrive the state.

He explained that the federal government was concerned with the devastation the flood has caused and as a responsible government decided to quickly intervene.

Governor Samuel Ortom, while receiving Mr. Maihaja, commended President Buhari for his prompt action to bring relief to the affected people.

Mr. Ortom said that the prompt response clearly showed the people the love the president had for them.

He appealed to residents to continue cooperating with the government by moving away from all flood prone areas until the situation subsides.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that more than 100,000 people were displaced following flooding in major parts of the state capital, Makurdi.

(NAN)