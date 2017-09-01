Buhari directs emergency response to Benue flooding

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately mobilise personnel and resources to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding in Benue.

The president gave the directive in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Benue Radio Station, Wurukum Market and several other communities have been submerged occasioned by the heavy downpour in the state.

At least 100,000 persons were also displaced across 12 local government areas of the state as a result of the calamity.

Mr. Buhari, who expressed great concern over the unfortunate incident in the state, said he would continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure compliance with his directives on the incident.

According to him, he will also be receiving regular updates on the scale of the disaster, as well as the Federal Government’s humanitarian response.

He assured that the Federal Government would make available any assistance needed to enable the state government and the affected communities cope with and surmount the impact of the flooding.

The president extended his sympathies to the government and people of Benue.(NAN)