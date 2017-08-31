Nasarawa council workers to get 60% of August salary

Related News

The Nasarawa State Government on Thursday said that local government workers in the state would receive between 60 and 80 per cent of their August salaries.

Haruna Osegba, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, disclosed this after the state’s Joint Account Committee, JAC, meeting in Lafia.

Mr. Osegba attributed the salary cut to the shortfall in the amount that accrued to the local government councils from the Federation Account.

According to him, the 13 local government councils in the state shared only N1.5 billion from the federation account for April with a shortfall of 700 million.

The commissioner said that the wage bill of all local government staff in the state was N2.2 billion.

“Based on this, the least any worker will receive as Aug. salary is 60 per cent of his/her normal pay while the maximum is 80 per cent,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the workers to “maintain calmness,” saying that the state government was making efforts to ensure they received their full salaries in subsequent months.

According to him, the state government was determined to better the working condition of its workers.

Mr. Osegba said that the Directors of Personnel Management, DPMs, in the 13 councils and 18 Development Areas in the state attended the meeting.

(NAN)