Fire outbreak: Plateau Polytechnic shuts down campus

Related News

The management of the Plateau State Polytechnic has shut down its Jos campus for one week following the razing of a female hostel on Monday.

The fire, which started around 8.30 a.m., raged on till 11.44 a.m., as the students and members of staff scurried to save the situation. No life was lost in the fire that gutted the hostel.

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Mathew Dokotri, who confirmed the suspension of lectures in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said the closure was partial.

“Yes, we have given a week break to students, but only to students studying at the Jos campus of the Polytechnic. Not all students of the institution are affected by the inferno,” Mr. Dokotri said.

A final year Higher National Diploma, HND student, Isaac Abaa, said all the students have been alerted about the temporary closure.

“We (students) have been given a week break to enable affected students secure new accommodations. The school authority also appealed to students living around the campus to accommodate their colleagues to enable them to overcome the trauma.”

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that that about 200 female students lived in the hostel which was reduced to rubble.